Salaar is going to hit the silver screen on 22nd December. There's a palpable amount of energy that is flowing amongst fans. Prabhas has come up with KGF 1 & 2 helmer Prashanth Neel with a heartwarming saga about friends who turn into foes. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key role alongside Prabhas. And now, a couple of hours ago before Salaar release, Prithviraj shared a video of director Prashanth Neel baring his heart and soul in front of the camera in a rare moment.

Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran shares video of Prashanth Neel claiming to be a bad son, bad husband

Prashanth Neel is one ace filmmaker. He delivered two big hits KGF 1 and KGF 2 with Yash. And now, he is all set to entertain fans with Salaar which stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. A video of Prashanth Neel came to the surface and Prithviraj saw it and was moved by it. In the video, we hear Prashanth saying that he has been a bad father, bad son, bad husband, bad brother and a horrible friend. He says that he has sacrificed everything for the sake of cinema and what he wants to get out of cinema. Also Read - Salaar star cast fees: Know how much Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other celebs charged for the Prashanth Neel movie

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is a filmmaker also shared the video on his official social pages. It seems he could resonate with the feeling of Prashanth Neel. The actor captioned the video saying, "I thought I was good with words..but I don’t know how to caption this. Just sort of hit home. If you know what I mean!." Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel share the worst thing about working with Prabhas; 'His behaviour...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he almost opted out of Salaar mid-way

It takes courage to admit such things in the public domain. Acknowledging such a big thing is no small feat. But it only highlights the passion that they have for filmmaking and cinema.

In a shocking confession during an interview with the Salaar team, Prithviraj Sukumar revealed he almost left Salaar. The actor revealed he was shooting for some other project and had shed about 31 kilos for the same. The filming was supposed to get done at the said time but it didn't happen. For some reason, the movie got delayed and the dates were going to clash with Salaar. He revealed the same to Prashanth who was very unhappy after listening to the news. However, things worked out eventually.