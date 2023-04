There are many celebrities who love to get inked. Shruti Haasan is one of them. The actress has many tattoos and now she has added one more. Reportedly, it is her fifth tattoo. The Salaar actress feels that getting tattoos is a way of self-expression. This time around, Shruti Haasan has got a tattoo of her name but in Tamil. It also has Lord Murugan's Vel on it. She has got her name tattooed on her shoulder and she shared the picture of the same on her Insta stories making her fans go wow. Also Read - Prabhas starrer Salaar already in demand overseas? Prashanth Neel film cracks a big deal [Find Out]

All about 's new tattoo

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shruti Haasan revealed that she has always been spiritually inclined and that is why Lord Murugan's Vel. Reportedly, the tattoo is designed by her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. It is a way to showcase her devotion and feel protected. The actress was quoted saying, "I have always been spiritually inclined. Lord Murugan’s Vel has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to showcase my devotion through this tattoo. I got it done in Guwahati. Santanu designed the new element." It seems that it is not a new tattoo but it has just been modified. Earlier, she got her name inked and now she has added Lord Murugan's Vel to it. Also Read - Project K: Will the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer release on time amidst Amitabh Bachchan’s injury? Here's what we know

She further revealed that her first tattoo was at the age of 19 and since then she has been in love with the idea of getting inked. She also said that she would love to get her entire arm inked but given that she is an actor, she cannot do so. Also Read - Welcome 3: Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer?

Know more about Shruti Haasan's tattoos

Talking about Tattoos, Shruti Haasan has one on her wrist. It is a massive rose done in black. Then she has a music symbol at the back of her ear. We know that Shruti Haasan is a musician and it makes for an important part of her journey. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan also has a tattoo below her navel and one on her foot.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming project

On the work front, Shruti Haasan next has Salaar along with . It is expected to release in the month of September this year. The promotions of the film are expected to begin soon.