Salaar is the movie Prabhas fans are banking on. Adipurush has done more bad than good for the star whose career after Baahubali has full of ups and downs. While Saaho did well, RadheShyam tanked badly at the box office. Salaar is coming in September and people have huge hopes from Prashanth Neel, the maker of the cult hit KGF series. A South trade expert has tweeted that the team is working on the final cuts for the teaser. This has made fans wonder if the teaser is coming on July 7, 2023. Salaar is a movie packed with action. It is a genre that Prabhas excels in. Take a look at this tweet... Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on the sets of Vilayath Buddha; here's what we know about the accident

#Salaar teaser cuts are in progress. Team is putting plenty of efforts to bring out the BEST teaser in July.#SalaarTeaser pic.twitter.com/nxPM99MVnM — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 26, 2023

Fans of Prabhas have reacted with immense excitement. Adipurush has made a significant amount mainly due to the fan base of Prabhas. It has done well in Telugu which is his core area. This is how fans reacted after reading this tweet from this famous trade expert. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas starrer to be a bigger-and-better version of Prasanth Neel's Ugramm

July 7th not confirmed — PrabhasFanForever (@AryanSaiVenkat) June 26, 2023

Walking shot with cigar,basrur bgm is enough ra ??? — Prabhasᔆᵃˡᵃᵃʳ? (@rajuprabhas_) June 26, 2023

Prashant Neel will save Prabhas' career after back to back disasters since Bahubali 2 — pollypolly (@pollykhalu) June 26, 2023

Adv Congratulations To the Prabhas Annaya Fans From Pawan Kalyan Fans ? — Harsha Reddy (@Hard_Core_Fuker) June 27, 2023

A lot rests on Salaar. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's movie has a release date of September 28, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is coming on September 7, 2023. It is a month of two really big films. Fans of Prabhas have loved him in the poster look. One of the last schedules happened in Delhi. We saw huge machinery of Hyundai at the spot. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush poor online review; Prabhas fans pin hopes on Salaar, Project K and more films of the actor