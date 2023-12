South actor Prabhas is all set with his upcoming release Salaar which will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Everyone knows that Salaar box office success is of utmost importance to Prabhas. Post Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the actor has not tasted success with her recent releases like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. The actor himself is leaving no stone unturn to make sure Salaar creates history. He is also rectifying the past mistakes he has done in the previous films to ensure that the Prashanth Neel directorial is a box office hit. So, what exact mistake Prabhas has rectified this time with Salaar. Check out below.

Salaar: Sharad Kelkar retained to be Prabhas' voice

For those who know renowned Hindi Television actor Sharad Kelkar has been Prabhas' voice in the Hindi dubbed version for his films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. However, in the Hindi dubbed version of films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Sharad's voice was not used for Prabhas. A section of audience felt that the voice of Prabhas in the Hindi dubbed version of Radhe Shyama and Saaho was not up to the mark due to which somewhere down the line audience was unable to connect with Prabhas' character. Also Read - Salaar maker Prashanth Neel reveals the unimaginable reason behind his obsession with the dark palette in his films

Gone are the days when a film's financial success depended purely on their regional language box office collection. It is now mandatory for a film to work across in all languages to ensure big numbers at the box office. Also Read - Salaar Release Trailer: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film full of mass elements; netizens say, 'Rebel Storm on the Way' [Check Reactions]

Hence this time the south actor has been mindful of his past mistake as he himself suggested Sharad Kelkar's name to makers of Salaar. Yes, Sharad will be Prabhas' voice in the Hindi dubbed version of Salaar. After the Baahubali series Hindi audience is so used to listening Prabhas in Sharad Kelkar's voice that it's almost impossible for them to imagine or connect to any other person's voice.

Now we know in Adipurush too Sharad was Prabhas' voice for the Hindi dubbed version but let's be honest the movie was so bad that even Sharad's majestic voice cannot save the sinking ship of the film.

Salaar makers confident about its success

The makers of Salaar ceasefire Part 1 are confident that the magic of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will certainly work. Off late viewers have enjoyed good action films which have mass appeal. Be it Pathaan, Jawan or Animal, Indian audience is back loving the genre of action entertainer.

Salaar will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the Box office. However, as the films cater to different set of audience, it is believed that the clash wont effect the performance of films at the box office.