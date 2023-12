Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22, 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial has blown away people's minds with its gripping storylines, cinematic visuals, screen comrades between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Deva and Vardharaja and, of course, the crisp direction. It's impossible to take your eyes off the film even for a minute. Those who have already seen the movie know its main highlight is Deva and Vardharaja's friendship. The duo are the more extensive and better version of Jai and Veeru. Throughout the film, their undying love and admiration for each other are adorable. However, do you know, just like in the movie, Prabhas also has his own real-life Vardharaja? Do you also know that Prabhas' Vardharaja, a.k .a. his best friend, is none other than a famous South actor? Read on to learn more.

Salaar: Meet Prabhas' Real-life Vardharaja

Everyone will have different reasons to remember Salaar in the coming future. Some will remember for Prashanth Neel's brilliant direction some for its visual appeal, but the film will be majorly remembered as the story of two best friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharaja (Prithviraj Sukumaran). In today's world, to have that kind of friendship is a blessing, and guess what? Although not all are lucky to have a friend like Vardharaja, south actor Prabhas is. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire movie review: Prabhas, Prithviraj's tale of power and politics is paisa vasool

Prabhas' best friend aka his Vardharaja is none other than Telugu actor Gopichand. Gopichand in an interview revealed that he met the Baahubali actor at Gopi Krishna's movie office. Upon meeting Prabhas, Gopichand stated he somehow knew that one day Prabhas will be one the biggest actors of south industry. Gopichand and Prabhas later worked in blockbuster 2004 Telugu film Varsham. From there on, Prabhas and Gopichand has been each other's best friends.

In an event, Prabhas stated that he and Gopichand share a lot of things in common and one of them is timidness. In fact, in his free time Prabhas likes spending time with Gopichand's 5-year-old son Viyaan.

One look at Gopichand’s X (formerly known as twitter) handle and you can see how its filled with wishes and messages for best friend Prabhas. Check out below.

Happiest Birthday to My Dearest #Prabhas

Wishing You to Conquer the Best of Everything.Proud of You Always..!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SUrwrTYOte — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) October 23, 2023

Well, we are certainly happy to see that just like reel life in reality, too, Prabhas has a true friend in actor Gopichand.