Salaar: Video and pictures of Prabhas from the sets get LEAKED leaving the director fuming – read deets

has a chock-a-block schedule. He is currently shooting for Salaar that stars opposite him. Prabhas' fans are currently on cloud nine as some of the pictures and a video from the sets have gone viral on social media. In the leaked video, we see Prabhas dressed in a brown t-shirt and jeans walking. He has his makeup man and others following him. In some pictures, we see him dressed in a brown stripped shirt. While the fans are very happy to see their idol, director Prashanth Neel is upset.

As per the reports, director Prashanth Neel is very upset that inside pictures and videos got leaked online. Being angry with this act, Prasahanth reportedly asked the entire crew to step out of the location. Now, the Salaar team is reportedly going to take utmost precaution so that no other picture or video gets leaked from the sets.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has wrapped up the shooting for Salaar. Taking to her social media account, the actress made the announcement. She also shared about the amazing desert that her co-star Prabhas organised for her. She had shared it on social media, "Schedule wrap!!!! Celebrated with the most delicious dessert treat. Thank you so much @actorprabhas (sic)." Before this, Prabhas had organised for a lavish meal for her. Calling Prabhas the most epic human being, Shruti Haasan had given a glimpse into the meal that had, "This is Mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style, Gongura Mamsam, only the most legendary dish in the history of food, chepala pulusu, chicken biryani, paneer, kebabs, crab, veg manchurian, dal and another dal, you get the picture (sic)."