Salaar is one of the most widely anticipated films starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel who is known for his films such as KGF and KGF 2. Fans of Prabhas are excited to see the collaboration of the Baahubali actor and Prashanth Neel. Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to be a part of Salaar as well. While there is no confirmation of the same as of yet. The rumours are rife that Vijay will be seen playing the role of Prabhas' younger brother. And now, a picture is going viral online which is alleged to be from the sets of Salaar. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, Mahesh Babu and more popular South Indian actors' education qualification will leave you shocked

Vijay Deverakonda shoots for Salaar?

So, a picture has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News today featuring Vijay Deverakonda. Alleged to be a leaked picture from the sets of Salaar, it features Vijay in a grey tee, sporting a rugged look. He also has elbow bands on. Earlier Prabhas was seen in a rugged look when the poster of Salaar was released. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda and more: South Indian stars who ruled headlines thanks to their alleged affairs

And now, fans have been sharing Vijay Deverakonda's leaked look which is alleged to be from the sets of Salaar. They are bowled over with Vijay's rugged charm. However, a report in Hindustan Times revealed that Vijay shot for an ad film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda in legal trouble, SS Rajamouli and RRR team spends Rs 50 crores at Oscars and more

Vijay Deverakonda not a part of Salaar?

As per a report in HT, sources confirm that the Liger actor is not a part of Salaar. He shot for an ad film and the pictures went viral. In other news, pictures of Vijay in the same look from the sets celebrating his bodyguard's birthday went viral. Fans were howled over by his gesture.

Man with pure heart ❤❤ celebrating his Bodyguard Birthday ✨??❤@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/DT2PuY972S — PAVAN KUMAR SUMAN (@PavanKumar2075) November 27, 2022

Talking about Vijay's work front, he has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is said to have a couple of more films in the pipeline.