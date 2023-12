Salaar and Dunki are about 10 days away from making records at the box office. Salaar is generating maximum buzz. The hype around Prabhas' new movie is sky-high. Though the Salaar trailer received a mixed response, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Prabhas in a new role. However, due to another biggie and a Hollywood movie, Dunki and Aquaman, releasing around the same time, the makers are in a tight spot. In a recent chat, Salaar producer opened up on their fight for screen count against Dunki.

BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan has THIS take on epic clash and it's perfectly in sync with what trade experts feel [Watch Old Video]

Salaar vs Dunki: Producer Vijay Kiragandur breaks silence on screen count

Vijay Kirangandur addressed the clash of the two biggies saying that he doesn't want things to get ugly. They have begun meetings with the exhibitors and the distributors for the same. When the release is solo, Kiragandur shares, the occupancy is around 60 to 70 percent. However, this time, some screens will be allotted to Jason Momoa's Aquaman alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki as well. Hence, Salaar makers are eyeing to have 50-50 percent screen distribution in the best-case scenario. And if about 90 to 100 percent of the total occupancy is achieved, then the results will be good for both movies. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas fans' excitement reaches the ears of producers; trailer to drop soon?

However, in case Prabhas' movie gets more screens, the occupancy might go down, that is, 60 to 70 percent. The strategy of Salaar makers is to get more occupancy. They don't mind getting fewer screens than the solo release. The discussion and negotiations overseas are on too. "Programming is the key now and that’s what we are focusing on, without getting into ugly fights," he says, reports IndiaToday. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki clash no longer epic? Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom to ruin its sheen in the US box office

Trending Now

Watch this video here:

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals why they picked 22nd December as the release date

Vijay Kiragandur also revealed the reason behind picking the release date. Salaar was delayed multiple times. It was originally scheduled to release on 14 April 2022 but then was delayed because of production. The makers planned to release in the second quarter of 2023. 28th September was announced as the release date. But yet again, the movie got postponed. And now, finally, on 22nd December Salaar will arrive in cinemas near you. There's a reason behind selecting 22nd December as the date. Vijay shares that the date was decided due to astrological reasons. He says they have been planning the release like that for 10 to 12 years. They did not prepone the release as Dunki and Aquaman are releasing on the 21st and stuck to their date. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simhaa and Tinnu Anand in key roles.