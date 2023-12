Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel released on December 22. A day before Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani made it to the theatres. It turned out to be the biggest box office car clash. On social media, fans of the two stars also got into a war. Both the films trended on social media as fans dropped in their reviews. Now, Prashanth Neel has opened up about the clash and called the social media war nasty as the emotions get better of people (fans). He said that both the films are trying to survive. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas film beats Yash's KGF 2 in North America as it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark; trumps over Aquaman 2 in the UK

Here's what Prashanth Neel has to say about Dunki vs Salaar

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel spoke about Dunki vs Salaar clash and said that the makers are not trying to compete with one another but rather trying to survive together. He mentioned that both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are big in the Indian film industry and they deserve all the respect. He also added, "The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass." He further mentioned that there is no war between the two films as it is not a cricket match. His quote read, "There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us think like that. I don't think makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience."

All about Dunki vs Salaar

Despite the films releasing only at a day's difference, Dunki and Salaar have managed to fantastically well at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki received a great review as many called it an emotional ride. Prabhas' Salaar received appreciation for its high-octane action drama. Salaar that is a pan-India film and released in many languages made around Rs 318 crore at the domestic market in 8 days. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki has made around Rs 167.47 crore in 9 days.

