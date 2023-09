Salaar Vs Dunki is the clash that is the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action movie will take on Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's emotional film with loads of comedy. Trade experts have opined that this clash is not a good one for the film industry. They feel both the movies will lose business by 30 per cent if it happens. Salaar and Dunki both have immense potential to do great business. Shah Rukh Khan has said that it is confirmed that Dunki is releasing on December 22, 2023. In fact, they have huge plans for the overseas release of the film. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also a part of Dunki. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas following Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps after blindly trusting Om Raut with Adipurush?

Mastermind behind Salaar Vs Dunki clash

It seems the real reason for the clash is not for the hype or to cash in on holiday season. As per Film Information, the top honcho of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur has a priest and astrologer who advises him on important events like releases. It was he who told him to release the film on December 2023. The website said there was an auspicious phase even in January 2024 but the astrologer felt this one was more effective. In India, the importance of Shubh Mahurat can never be undermined.

Salaar a big budget venture compared to Dunki

Hombale Films has put in close to Rs 350 crores for the making of Salaar. Prabhas is a bit low on luck with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush tanking at the box office. Now, the makers have added one more scene to the climax, which has elevated it to another level. Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is made on a more modest budget. Shah Rukh Khan has already given two Rs 1,000 crore hits in 2023. The exhibitors had been keen to know the exact release date of Salaar since a long time.

The Prabhas film also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and others.