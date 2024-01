Prabhas' Salaar made a lot of news in December 2023 due to it clashing with Dunki. The Prabhas actioner has made over Rs 600 crores in the worldwide market. But it looks like Guntur Kaaram might give a tough challenge to the Prabhas and Prashanth Neel movie. As we know, Salaar will be running in theatres also during Makar Sankranthi 2024. Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is one of the big movies from the Telugu film industry for Sankranthi 2024. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Now, as per a report in Track Tollywood the ticket rates of Guntur Kaaram is higher than that of Salaar.

Watch the trailer of Guntur Kaaram here



Guntur Kaaram rates higher than Salaar

It was reported that makers of Salaar were permitted to hike rates by Rs 40 for the first 10 days for Andhra Pradesh. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores so makers argued on that logic. But experts felt that a regular budget entertainer like Guntur Kaaram will not get a hike in the state. But now, the story seems a lot different. The Mahesh Babu film has got some extra benefits over Salaar.

Higher rates and number of shows for Guntur Kaaram

In Nizam, Salaar got 20 one am shows while Guntur Kaaram has 23 shows in the same time. It has also got permission to hike prices by Rs 50. This gives a definite edge to Mahesh Babu's movie. If the movie gets good audience reviews, it will surely challenge Salaar in the Telugu speaking states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Guntur Kaaram has Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Jagapathi Babu is the main villain. Salaar has ensured that Prabhas has got a decent comeback at the box office after duds like RadheShyam and Adipurush. We have to see how Guntur Kaaram opens at the box office. It has sold 115K tickets so far in the national chains which is a really good number. The film is also going to release in Malaysia which is a great thing.