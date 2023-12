Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, released on Friday, 22 December 2023, in theatres, and the movie has surprised everyone. Yes, unlike Adiprush, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam, film critics and audiences have given thumbs up to the Prashanth Neel directorial, which means Prabhas can finally have a sigh of relief. Be it the screenplay, the on-screen camaraderie between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran or the action sequence, the audience can't stop praising the masterpiece Salaar is. Now, amidst all this, an old video of Prabhas is going viral. In the said video, Prabhas and his then-rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty can't stop praising each other with a tinge of blush in their smile.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar box office collection Day 1 prediction: Prabhas new movie to take a bumper opening; trade expert shares numbers [Exclusive]

Salaar: When Anushka Shetty praised rumoured boyfriend Prabhas for his loyalty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starred in films like Mirchi and the Baahubali series. Their on-screen chemistry was so magical that viewers believed that the duo are definitely dating in real life. Both Prabhas and Anushka always maintained that they are very good friends and nothing more than that, however gossip mongers suggested that the duo indeed dated for a brief period before parting ways. Also Read - Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire quick movie review: Prabhas is a mystery that keeps you intrigued

In the below video which was shot for the promotion of Baahubali one can easily sense that Prabhas and Anushka were smitten by each other. The interviewer asked Prabhas and Anushka to reveal three good things about each other. Anushka stated that he loves Prabhas loyalty towards his friends, she loves how he has a big heart and how he always tries to evolve as a person. In the same video Prabhas shared that he loves that Anushka isn't affected by the stardom she has achieved and knows how to stand for her loved ones. Check out the video below. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shares her emotional turmoil post-parent separation, 'It was harder on Akshara because...'

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Salaar: When rumours of Anushka Shetty cheating Prabhas went viral

As mentioned earlier, Anushka and Prabhas never admitted of being in a relationship. However, speculations were rife that they were dating each other and was also planning to get married. It was rumoured that Anushka cheated Prabhas with another South hero and hence the Baahubali actor choose to part ways from her. After Anushka Shetty, Prabhas was linked with his Adipurush costar Kriti Sanon. Later it was reveled that it was just a publicity gimmick to promote the film.