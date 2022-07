The pre-release event of Vikrant Rona happened today, 25th July, at the prestigious Taj Lands End 5-star Hotel at Bandra, Mumbai, before a huge contingent of the press. Suffice it to say that the Vikrant Rona pre-release event hit all the right notes given not only how it sent the media into a frenzy, but also how the event quickly went viral across all quartets on social media. Of course, a lot of that had to do with some of the blockbuster statements made by both Salman Khan, who's presenting Vikrant Rona in Hindi, and Kichcha Sudeepa, the star of the movie – much like the blockbuster collections of their films. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal get death threat, Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow, Ranveer Singh in legal trouble for nude photoshoot and more

Salman Khan reveals why he's backing Vikrant Rona

During the event, actress Neetha Ashok, who's also a part of the cast of Vikrant Rona, told Salman Khan that she couldn't believe he had tweeted the film's trailer, to which Salman shot back in inimitable Salman fashion, “Mam, I'm also presenting the film. I have to do this. I don't want to go into losses. The film is releasing this Thursday (28th July). And you know, right, that South films are doing really well?” Well, trust Salman to churn humour out of the most banal banter – bhai never disappoints with his idiosyncratic wit, does he? Also Read - BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok sets thirst trap with his live after reaching Chicago; ARMY says, 'Who told Hoseok it was ok to moan on live' [Read Tweets]

Salman Khan opens up on Bollywood films tanking at the box office

Inevitably, the conversation veered toward the sorry state of Bollywood movies currently at the box office, big or small. When Salman Khan was asked to weigh in on what seems to be ailing Bollywood at the moment, the superstar added, “We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometime it doesn't. There's no formula to this, that something will work 100%.” Short and sweet, but to the point – quintessential Salman. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook named 'Most Famous K-pop Idol' in the US, Love Island 8 teaser is beyond steamy and more