Samanatha Ruth Prabhu has THIS to say about doing a 'sexy song' Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

's Pushpa: The Rise was a hit for many reasons. From its kickass dialogues to Allu Arjun's swag - Pushpa was loved by all. And its songs too became pretty famous. Among all, item number Oo Antava starring became a chartbuster hit. The actress went all out for this sexy dance number and showed off her sultry side. Till now, it is one of the most favourite songs of all. In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on what encouraged her to take up an item number.

The Family Man 2 actress stated that she is a lot more confident in her own skin than she was earlier. Sharing the cover of Magazine Peacock, the actress in the caption shared snippets from the interview. She said, "I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity. It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hard core action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past." On the cover, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a shimmery red outfit. Check out the picture below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next to be seen in Yashodha. The teaser of the same was recently released and it left everyone intrigued. Apart from that, the actress is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon with 's film. She also has Shaakuntalam in her kitty and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.