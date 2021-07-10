Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture clicked by her 'mommy dearest'

Samantha Akkineni made an impactful digital debut with the second season of The Family Man, as the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist. She became the talk of the town and yet again, Samantha has taken the internet by storm when she treated her fans with no make-up and no filter picture taken by her "mommy dearest." Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: 6 actors who sported salt-n-pepper look on screen

In the picture, Samantha was seen sporting a casual look wearing a black shirt and showed off her flawless skin sans make-up. She captioned the image, "(click emoji) by MOMMY Dearest." Her unconventional upload has managed to impress her fans and industry colleagues like never before. Her post has garnered over 2 million likes and still counting. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are all smiles as they pose with Naga Chaitanya on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha – view pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha also expressed her excitement when her husband and Telugu actor began shooting for his part in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. She reposted the picture shared by Naga on his Instagram to share his first look in the film and wrote, "yay yay yay." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant distributes delay spray to paps; says, 'kaash main yeh Aamir Khan ko de paati'

In the picture, both Aamir and Naga were seen dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer and director Advait Chandan. "Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image. From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit , is being shot in Ladakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier, it was reported that the action sequence around the war in Ladakh and Kargil area will be a 45-day schedule. Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, has stepped in for in the film.