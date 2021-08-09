Samantha Akkineni gives us a glimpse of her strict training and diet for Shakuntalam and the results are too hot to handle

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most gorgeous divas of the film industry. She is incredibly talented too. Samantha has been churning out some powerful performances in films like The Family Man 2, Manmadhudu 2, Oh! Baby and more. Now, she is looking forward to the release of her film Shakuntalam. The actress is going to play the titular role in the mythological drama. For the same, she has been training extremely hard. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and other celebs wish the 'Prince Of Tollywood'

Taking to her Insta stories, Samantha Akkineni recently shared a mirror selfie from the gym as she went through her rigorous workout session to look fit in Shakuntalam. In the caption, she mentioned that this schedule has been strictest for her in terms of diet and workout. She wrote, "Last week of Shakuntalam...yes made it to the end. This is the strictest I have ever been with my training and diet and it is going to be worth it." In the selfie, we see Samantha flaunting her toned body dressed in a pink tie-dye gym shorts and crop top. One can definitely judge by the picture that all the efforts made by Samantha have already paid off.

And this is not the first time that actress has given her fans a peak into her workout session. Not very long ago, she had shared a video on Instagram that showed her doing weight training and more. If you are beating the Monday blues, Samantha Akkineni's dedication to stay fit and healthy will surely give a boast to your will.

Directed by , Shakuntalam stars Dev Mohan as Dushyant. Shooting of the same is underway. The makers have not locked on the release date of the film as yet.