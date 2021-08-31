Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress' absence from Nag's special family lunch adds fuel to fire

Of late, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage is ruling the headlines. It is being speculated that there is some trouble in their paradise. All the rumours started after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts and kept it only as 'S'. And now, her absence from Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations has set the tongues wagging. Also Read - Amid reports around Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, fans celebrate actress' latest post

A few pictures from Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations have hit the internet and the actress can be seen nowhere. We see the senior actor posing happily with his two sons, wife and others. The actress is said to be in Pondicherry shooting for her upcoming film and it could be the reason why she was missing from the celebrations.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, the actress addressed the rumours of her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. She stated that she will comment on the rumours only when she feels like doing it. She also stated that she is entitled to have an opinion.

Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu missed the celebrations, she made sure to wish Nagarjuna. On Twitter, she called him 'mama' and wrote, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena

@iamnagarjuna mama." This tweet did assure fans to some degree that everything is fine between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

It was in 2017 that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu settled in matrimony. Their wedding was an extravagant affair and their pictures had taken the social media by storm. Since then they have been a power couple setting major goals for all.