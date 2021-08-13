Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up shooting for the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which also marks the movie debut of 's four-year-old daughter Allu Arha. She penned an emotional note for the film's director Guna Sekhar and thanked him for making her dream into a reality. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Roar of RRR takes the internet by storm, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut and more

"And it's a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life .As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed .I still do ❤️.... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather ☺️ making my dream a reality," Samantha wrote on her Instagram while sharing a picture of hers hugging the director at the wrap up party.

She continued, "When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared .Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??"

"Today as I say my goodbyes , I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude ,to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir ,for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations .The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thankyou sir and thank you to the best team ever. The most amazing @neeta_lulla for putting her heart and soul into creating #Shaakuntalam I really don’t know what I would have done without you maam ❤️ My strong all women team @neelima_guna @hanshithareddy @ragini_guna ??? And our Prince charming @devmohanofficial ?? I feel like the most special girl in the world today ❤️" she concluded.

Shaakuntalam also marks the entry of the Allu clan's fourth generation into the Telugu film industry. The three generations of the Allu family have already marked their presence in Tollywood. and Allu Arjun are a part of the industry after Allu Ramalingaiah. Interestingly, she is making her debut ahead of her elder brother Ayaan.

On the work front, Samantha, who recently made her Hindi debut with The Family Man 2 web series, will next be seen in Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She was last seen on the big screen in Jaanu (2020).