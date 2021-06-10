Samantha Akkineni reveals why she is totally smitten by Deepika Padukone and we are sure fans would relate

Samantha Akkineni is winning accolades from all corners for the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamil rebel fighter named Rajalakshmi. Everyone is raving about her acting skills and praising her for flawless performance. But who is Samantha raving about? Well, it is Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone. Samantha seems to be completely smitten by Deepika Padukone's beauty as she is unable to stop gushing over her. Also Read - These throwback pictures of The Family Man’s Priyamani are so STEAMY and SEXY that you’d wish she has a pool scene in season 3

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha confessed that she likes to stalk Deepika Padukone as she is so flawless. She also went on to say that sometimes she wonders if Deepika is even human. "She is the most beautiful. I feel is she even human types? I feel secretly she is not human maybe at night. She is so gorgeous," Samantha Akkineni was quoted saying. It is not the first time though that Samantha has expressed her love for Deepika Padukone. In the past she has spoke about women actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone setting the bar high.

Talking about The Family Man 2, while Samantha's acting prowess won over all, her look called for a controversy as Twitterati questioned the makers for showing her with brown face. To Film Companion, directors Raj & DK dismissed this criticism. Raj was quoted saying, "This whole thing comes in the context of beauty, when you're trying to say dark skin is not beautiful and fair skin is beautiful... This is not that context, number one. There is no context of skin beauty in this. We are all shades of brown. Now, the idea is that if each one is a shade of brown, so it's not about getting a different race to play this (character). It's not a race thing either. These are the two contexts where it should be looked down upon, and that's where the main problem is. And we are well aware of it; it's not like we are irresponsible filmmakers, to propagate something of that kind."

Further DK said, "In a way, it's the character, right. And the character demanded that she had to be fit, because she's a military person. And what did Samantha do for the role? She actually trained. For three months she did intense training and got these biceps. She learned martial arts from the choreographer, and took classes, and that's why the action is good. She learned this particular dialect of Tamil, which is not her usual Tamil. Now add to that the concept of hair, makeup and costume, that is the complete character that we are presenting. This is the character of Raji; she looks a certain way, she walks a certain way, and she's a killing machine, and that's all there is to it."