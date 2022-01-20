Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce dragged into Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation by THIS south filmmaker; here's why

and Aishwaryaa's divorce news after their 18 years of marriage was a shocker to everyone and their fans. There are many fans of the couple who are heartbroken with their separation and even want them to be back. In fact, one fan on social media insisted this south filmmaker to even bring them back together and she schooled the fan with Samantha's divorce as an example. After a fan insisted the filmmaker bring them back, she replied and said, " They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone". The fan replied to the filmmaker, " I respect their decisions, it's their decision let them do silently then move on, why are they advertising like this. They will guide the wrong way to all the fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays has become casual because of these celebrities. While she gave an example of Samantha and 's separation, " The problem is if they don't announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wring information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement, Samantha had to endure v cruel stuff." Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce: Actor's father calls it a 'family quarrel'; reveals why couple chose to split

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had released a joint statement, " Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love". It's high time that one must understand that celebs are public figures and public properties. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother, Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey and more