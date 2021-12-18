We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Aarya 2, The Family Man 2, Aspirants and more - Top 10 web series from this year to watch now on OTT