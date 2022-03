Samantha Ruth Prabhu all set for her big Bollywood debut?

has been slaying it ever since she made a powerful debut with Family Man 2 series in Bollywood. The actress has been a queen in the south industry for 12 years now. She has upped her game with every film of hers while now she is all set to rule Bollywood. Slowly and steadily the actress is making her mark in Bollywood now. And now seems like the actress is all set for her big Bollywood debut. Samantha was recently spotted in town and her fans couldn't resist but speculate that Samantha is n talk for her Bollywood debut. One fan commented, " Sam is the sweetest & most humble.” Another user asked if the Bollywood project is on cards, "Bollywood project on the way??" In the video, Sam was asked by the paparazzi if she understands Hindi, to which she replied, " Thodha Thodha". Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer all set for TV premiere; will it break TRP records?

Samantha just a few weeks ago completed twelve years in the industry and he fans reminded her by sharing a beautiful collage of her and she said that she has the most loyal fans in the world. Talking about twelve years in the industry she wrote, " Woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength." Samantha has also reportedly hiked her fees after the big success of Family Man 2 and she will now charge around 3-4 crore per film. Samantha is right now awaiting the release of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with and Nayanthara. She will also feature in 's Shakuntalam.