Ever since the first rumour around Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya started doing the rounds, it just opened a can of worms. There were bizarre speculations around the couple and what really went wrong in their marriage. Along with that, there were also rumours about them planning a baby and putting mending their differences, and cancelling their plans of separation. There were also reports that the actress has indeed demanded a whopping alimony of Rs 200 crore that has left the Akkineni family in shock. Now, with the couple themselves confirming that they are indeed parting ways, there are again questions around the alimony that The Family Man 2 actress Samantha has demanded and is getting from the Love Story star Naga Chaitanya.

Well, it is now learnt that the Akkineni family worked out an alimony of an amount around Rs 200 crore. They offered the same to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but she has refused to take any money. It is being said that the actress was in fact offended that such an offer was made and refused the amount citing that she is a self-made, independent woman and she does not require any alimony. This might come across as shocking for many, but those who know Samantha closely say that her self-respect is of utmost importance to her and she would have never accepted the alimony in any case.

Sam and Chay had sparked the rumours of their divorce almost 2 months ago, when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media handles. However, they both stayed mum on the issue. However, just days ahead of their 4th wedding anniversary (October 6), the two made the decision to come out in the open today (October 2) and confirm that they are indeed breaking their marriage. They had known each other for a decade now and had started as friends, before becoming a couple and turning husband and wife.