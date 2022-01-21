and 's divorce turned out to be one of the biggest highlights of 2021. Their fans were utterly heartbroken to know that their favourite stars have decided to part ways. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot on October 7, 2017 and almost four years later, they announced that they are headed for a divorce. Ever since then, Samantha and Chay Akkineni are making it to the headlines for several reasons. A recent development around the two is that Samantha has allegedly deleted the separation post from social media sparking reconcilation rumours. Also Read - Pushpa X BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is unmissable – watch

It was in October, 2021 that the stars took to their social media account to share a note about their divorce. The note read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Now this note has disappared from Samantha's Instagram account but it is still there on Naga Chaitanya's wall. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's happy skiing picture from Switzerland is pure #travelgoals [VIEW HERE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

We only have our fingers crossed and wish good for Samantha and Chay Akkineni. Meanwhile, Samantha is currently enjoying her time in Switzerland. She recently delivered a hit in the form of Oo Antava song from 's Pushpa: The Rise. Also Read - Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce dragged into Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation by THIS south filmmaker; here's why