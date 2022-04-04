Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to set differences aside for a film? Here's what we know

and may have moved on in their lives after their separation within 4 years of marriage, but their fans haven't. They still have a hope of them reuniting and that's the price factor pay to be a public figure. Their life is always on the radar. While Sam and Chay announced their separation in the most dignified way possible, netizens massively trolled Samantha and blamed her for their divorce. While Sam took it on her sleeve with a pinch of salt and gave it back to all the trolls. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 10 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie enjoys one of the best second Sundays of all time

The couple announced their divorce on their Instagram post, " To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

And now the latest reports suggest that the ex-husband and wife might come together for a film. But we wonder if that's true? There are reports doing the round on an online portal that filmmaker Nandhini Reddy is trying her level best to reunite Sam and Chai on screen for her upcoming film, It is reported that while making' Oh Baby' that featured the couple in 2019 the director had also narrated them another script to star them together. However, the other reports in Tollywood suggest that Nandini who is a very close friend of Sam has no intention of embarrassing her and so she has decided to retain Naga Chaitanya and find another female lead for her said film. While there is yet an official confirmation to be made on the same soon. Right now Samantha is enjoying the super success of Pushpa's song Oo Antava and soon she will see it in Citadel along with helmed by Raj and DK.