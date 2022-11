Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya once made for IT couple of the South film industry. They had a fairytale wedding in 2017. It was a lavish wedding that took place in Goa. But by 2021, differences had started creeping in. They announced their separation and left everyone shocked. Both have moved on and are concentrating on their work. Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making it to the headlines for her upcoming film Yashoda. She also revealed of Myositis. While quite a few from the industry wished for her to get well soon, reportedly, ex-husband Naga Chaitanya too did the same.

and to work together?

Recent reports have it that Naga Chaitanya and his father were planning to meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. But that could not happen and Naga Chaitanya then allegedly called up Samantha Ruth Prabhu to check on her health. This has given hope to all their fans who are wondering if they will team up for a project in the future.

An insider tells us that Samantha and Naga joining hands for a project may well be the case as both of them are truly professional. The insider says, "They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally." It was on Koffee With Karan 7 that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had revealed that they are in a phase where they cannot even be in a roam together. She had said, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes." But with all that has happened over the past few weeks, they sure seem to have let gone of the past.

Well, ChaySam fans can keep their fingers crossed. There are many stars who have been a couple in the past but still remain as friends. Chay-Sam could probably set an example.