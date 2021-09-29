Speculations of and 's divorce are just refusing to die down. Social media has been abuzz with the rumours of ChaySam's marriage going through a rough patch. It is also being said that the couple have been living separately. And Samantha's absence from dinner hosted by her father-in-law and husband Naga for post Love Story promotional event had added more fuel to the fire. And it seems like these rumours have started taking a toll on Samantha and Naga as they reportedly planning to have a baby together. Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about moving to Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna as Sarvalli from Allu Arjun's Pushpa impresses fans and more

If a report in Great Andhra is to be believed, Samantha and Naga have been thinking about expanding their family. The actress has apparently stopped listening to new scripts and avoided signing new projects. She has even dismissed the rumours of her moving to Mumbai saying that she will continue to live in Hyderabad calling it her home.

"Samantha is very family oriented, as we all know. Sam and Naga Chaitanya are actually planning to expand their family. She is not listening to any scripts of late," a source was quoted as saying by the website.

Speculations of Samantha's pregnancy have been doing the rounds of the industry for a long time now. And the actress has time and again debunked them. She has often laughed it off these rumours. However, when she was asked about taking a break from acting after she starts a family, Samantha had made it clear that for the first few years, she will not be seen anywhere as she would be taking care of her child.

"When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven't had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That's something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me," Samantha had told Film Companion.

Samantha and Naga have not officially addressed or clarified the ongoing rumours of their divorce that have created a storm on social media.