Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's Autonagar Surya filmmaker defends the couple's decision to split; says, 'Rather than making one’s life a hell...'

Hearts of fans are broken as #ChaySam announced their decision to end their marriage. On Saturday, the cute couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that after a lot of thought, they have decided to separate. Now, their friend Deva Katta who is the director of Republic and Autonagar Surya said that they have taken a wise decision. He said that it is important that a couple finds happiness in a relationship rather than just carry it on for the sake of society. He was asked about the divorce and he said, "Rather than making one’s life a hell by staying with their partner just for the sake of the society, it is much better to get divorced. If marriage does not work out, it is better to take divorce and move on with their lives. I think Samantha and Naga Chaitanya did the right thing." Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend slams abortion rumours; says, 'She was planning to start a family'

The couple's divorce has come as a huge shocker. The two had been friends since a decade. They got married four years back in a lavish ceremony in Goa. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya fans started speculating trouble in paradise when she dropped Akkineni from her surname. The absence of the actress from family events further gave fuel to the gossip. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Naga Chaitanya for Love Story but that was about it. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love and support from Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu after penning an emotional note on incessant media speculations

People are saying that they would announced before but kept it under wraps to avoid negative publicity for Love Story. The movie of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has been praised by both critics and general public. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu STRONGLY reacts to rumours of her having affairs, not wanting a baby and more post split with Naga Chaitanya; 'I promise you this, I will never...'