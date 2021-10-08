Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's Autonagar Surya filmmaker defends the couple's decision to split; says, 'Rather than making one’s life a hell...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's Autonagar Surya director Deva Katta has supported the couple's decision saying that it is better to be alone than live together in strife and discord