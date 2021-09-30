and 's divorce rumours are the talk of the town. Social media has been abuzz with the rumours of ChaySam's marriage going through a rough patch. Now, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, Sri Reddy has reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours. Sri Reddy is known for making controversial comments of celebrities and now she has responded to the rumours of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. She wrote on social media, "Beautiful Couple Forever Good Memories." Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Naga Chaitanya confessed it took him 7 years to 'impress' Samantha Ruth Prabhu

We also see a video going viral where Sri Reddy is seen talking about them. She says, "We want the two of you to be together. You have to be a very inspiring couple. Many people will be inspired to see you. Anything could have happened. But to be together. This is my request only." Earlier, Sri Reddy made a derogatory comment on Samantha. She had targeted the powerful and talented actresses of the industry. She wrote, "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me." Later, she was slammed for making shameful comments on the actresses. In 2018, she made big allegations on South industry's producers and directors of the casting couch. Sri Reddy had targeted Natural Star Nani, Vishal, Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence, Koratala Siva, Vishal, Abhriram Daggubati and others.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, it was recently reported that it seems like these rumours have started taking a toll on Samantha and Naga as they reportedly planning to have a baby together. If a report in Great Andhra is to be believed, Samantha and Naga have been thinking about expanding their family. The actress has apparently stopped listening to new scripts and avoided signing new projects. She has even dismissed the rumours of her moving to Mumbai saying that she will continue to live in Hyderabad calling it her home.