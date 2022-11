Samantha Ruth Prabhu is creating waves on the internet as she posts her latest pictures. The actress stuns in a black dress paired with geeky glasses making the actress look gorgeous like never before. Just a few days ago Samantha took to her Instagram and shared the work of suffering from a rare disease called Myosotis. Ever since the actress disclosed about suffering this rare disease, fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

And now the actress has made heads turn with her stunning transformation pictures and we cannot take our eyes off the actress. She shared a motivational quote that will definitely beat your Monday blues. isn't she looking beautiful? Samantha is right now one of the most loved op actresses in the industry. She ruled the entire film Pushpa along with Allu Arjun with that one song Oo Antava and it was one of the raunchiest songs of the year. Samantha showed her oomph side and took many hearts away.

Samantha is also all set for her big Bollywood debut along with Akshay Kumar helmed by Karan Johar reportedly, but till then she is taking care of her health and focusing on another professional commitment. On the personal front, Samantha has separated from Naga Chaitanya which grabbed a lot of headlines, however recently it was reported that the x overs have buried their hatches and are on talking terms. It was reported that Chay called Samantha after she disclosed about Myositis only to know she is fine now and he is one call away if needs any help. Samantha has kickstarted the Yashoda promotions and this only proves that she is here to stay and will survive anything and everything no matter what. Samantha is the shining star.