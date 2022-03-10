has been in the industry for 12 years now. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film , in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. And since, there has been no turning back. She made her OTT debut with The Family Man 2 and made everyone talking about her role of Raaji, a notorious terrorist. And thanks to her recent success of Oo Antava, her first item number from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha has become the top actress in everyone's wish list. After back-to-back successes, Samantha hiked her remuneration and she has now become the 2nd highest paid actress in South after Nayanthara. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s THIS gesture has left fans impressed – watch video

According to multiple reports, Samantha now charges somewhere between Rs 3 to 5 crore for films. It is also being said that her demand for higher fee depends on the production house and other factors as well. For her first item number in Pushpa, Samantha charged a whopping Rs 5 crore.

Samantha's filmography includes super hit movies from Telugu and Tamil languages. Atharintiki Daaredi, , Manam, Aa aa, , Oh Baby, Majili and others are among Samantha's super hit movies in Telugu. Her appearance in Theri, Mersal, and other Tamil movies brought much craze for her in Tamil as well.

Samantha will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie Shakuntalam, while her Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is in the making. With multiple movies in the pipeline, Samantha also doesn't miss working out and travelling, which she mentions as her stress-busters.