is currently at the top of her game. The actress who appeared in an item number Oo Antava in 's Pushpa: The Rise now has an interesting lineup of films. But this is not about her films. Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her birthday today and social media is abuzz with many pouring in love and best wishes for the star. A lot of her colleagues from the industry too are penning notes to wish Samantha. RRR star too took to his Twitter handle to wish Samantha.

In his note, Ram Charan wished 'dearest' Samantha and adviced her to live her best life. He wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 Live your best life and have a fantastic birthday !" Samantha's family man co-star Manoj Bajpayee too wished her on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 ?

Live your best life and have a fantastic birthday !!?❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 28, 2022

Happy Birthday Dearest @Samanthaprabhu2! Have a great year ahead and keep shining ✨? pic.twitter.com/Ot5tx2HPa3 — (@tamannaahspeaks) April 28, 2022

Happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 fellow taurean!!! Keep soaring higher & higher!! ✈️✈️???❤️ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 28, 2022

Jessie, nuvvu Yem maaya chesavo kani.. yeto vellipoindi manasu.. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sam @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ - Ur Ardent Fan pic.twitter.com/lVePLy6EP4 — (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2022

Bollywood actresses and too took to their respective social media account to pen sweet wishes for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Taapsee wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman who keeps breaking her own benchmarks and who creates reality beyond the walls of expectations." Kangana called Samantha a talented hottie. Check out their posts below:

BollywoodLife wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu happiest birthday.