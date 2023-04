Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce ruled headlines for a long time. They were touted to be the cutest and sweetest couple in the South Film industry. But differences crept in and within four years of their marriage, they decided to part ways. Their divorce broke the hearts of millions of fans. They were loved by all and many felt broken as beloved ChaySam had called it quits. Now, the two stars have moved on and are focusing on their careers. Recently, rumours had it that there is something brewing between Naga Chaitanya and Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala. It was after a picture of them went viral that affair rumours caught fire. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to the rumours. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra OPENS UP on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan featuring in the Indian version of the show

As reported by The Siasat Daily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she is not bothered by the relationship rumours. She also pointed out that people who do not value love will be left in tears. She shared that if he changes his behaviour then it will be good for all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's quote reads, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone".

Post the divorce with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu was subjected to many nasty comments. From gold digger to what not, Samantha became a soft target of trolls. However, the Kushi star gave it back to all with full power. She did not let anything affect her in any way and rather silenced everyone with her commendable work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of her film Shakuntalam. She has also started work on her next titled Kushi. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also going to be the lead in the Indian version of Citadel starring . The actress definitely has her hands full.