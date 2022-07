Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of noise ever since her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The girl has come out stronger than ever. Her fanbase has only increased day after day due to her being so inspirational despite all the rough phase she went through. While there is a strong buzz that the actress has purchased the same house where she lived in with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya before separation. The reports suggest that Sam has given an extra amount to the owners of the house and bought it on her name. While fans are hailing her this powerful move, the video of the veteran actor Murali Mohan has been going VIRAL where he revealed that the Pushpa actress has bought the same house in which she was living with her ex-husband during the time of her marriage at a whopping amount. The cost of the house is around 100 crore and Sam has solely bought it for herself. Also Read - Karan Johar reacts to Nayanthara fans being upset with him for insulting Jawan actress by calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu number 1

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the REAL queen Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha REJECT Salman Khan's show? Naagin star terms it as a 'marriage bureau'

An Eye Opener for #Nagachaitanya Fans From MuraliMohan Garu@Samanthaprabhu2 Bought the Same House Again After Divorce With Her Own Money by Giving extra Profit to owners they sold The House is Owned By #SamanthaRuthPrabhu Inkosari #Samantha ki free ga iccharu ante pagiliddhi pic.twitter.com/2s6wywrRCB — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

As the video goes viral of Murali Mohan making this big reveal, Samantha 's fans cannot stop raving at her and are taking digs at Naga Chaitany a's fans who often try to demoralise the actress with fake rumours. Recently Samantha hit back at the trolls after the reports claimed that he has spread the dating rumours of Naga with Sobhita Dhulipala. She slammed the haters in the classiest way possible. While earlier there was a strong buzz that Samantha demanded Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya which she clarified by calling it the most absurd rumour. Right now Samantha has been winning hearts with her appearance in 's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with and the fabs of both the actors cannot get over their crackling chemistry.