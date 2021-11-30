was at the receiving end of heavy criticism when she played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber named Raji in The Family Man 2 series. Later, the actress also had to bare the aftermath of her divorce rumours with estranged husband . Several speculations and assumptions were made on social media, but Samantha chose to maintain her dignified silence. Though Samantha doesn't demand unconditional acceptance from trolls, she hopes they express their disappointment in a civilised manner. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares interesting update on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and it will make you applaud the two actresses

In her conversation with Elle magazine, Samantha stated that she has her own approach towards social media happenings. "I don't demand unconditional acceptance," Samantha conveyed. "I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilized way," she added.

Samantha has been termed as to be the 'Change Maker' because of her bold life decisions. On essaying challenging roles and breaking stereotypes, Samantha said, she maintains a simple philosophy, "when it comes to change, someone has to take the first step."

Elaborating about her roles in the movies, Samantha said, "At the beginning of my career, I was typecast as a cute, bubbly, non-threatening persona, which I fought against. My hard work paid off, and I can say, every other role I am being offered now, has a different appeal."

So from her passion project 'Shakunthalam' to films with two young directors Ashwin Saravanan and Shantaruban Gnanasekaran, the unfamiliar emotional space is what dictates her choices now.

Samantha had signed her debut web series The Family Man 2 in 2019, the first season of the show was yet to be released. She won the Best Performance (Female) in Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Being a multiple award-winning actress, Samantha is known for her acting in films like , A Aa, , , among many others.

(With IANS Inputs)