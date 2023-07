Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reinventing herself, and she is on her way to leading a beautiful and peaceful life through the power of meditation and healing. The actress fulfilled all her professional commitments and is now on a sabbatical for a year. And this is the time Samantha can do anything and everything in life, right from her looks to everything, and the Khushi actress decided to have a new look by chopping her hair to bon. The Citadel actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her new look with a broad smile, which shows she is ready for everything that life brings. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun LEAKS a dialogue from the film and it's as powerful as it can get [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with a deadly and rarer disease called myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused by inflammation in the muscles. She was six months away from the media spotlight for her treatment, and she bounced back like a pheonix. Talking about going through the pain she had broke down and said, "One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, and one day I am sick. I have no control over how I look. As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions, and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don't wear glasses just for fun and style; the light actually affects my eyes. I have an intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes; they swell from the pain, and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor."

And now yet again, Samantha is gone on a sabbatical for self-healing, and in sharing her post from Sadguru's Isha Foundation ashram, the actress mentioned the inner peace that she felt after introducing herself to meditation.

Samantha, who has taken a break from her acting, will reportedly suffer a 12 crore loss, but right now she has chosen to keep herself sane and away from the hustle. Samantha often gives a glimpse of her acting break to her fans, and this leaves the actress fans overjoyed.