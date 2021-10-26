recently filed defamation cases against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual for streaming malignant content about her. However, the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad apparently ordered that the actress could simply seek an apology from her opponents, rather than filing defamation cases. But Samantha is in no mood to rest until she gets things right. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda confesses to always being shaky in relationships, Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and more

Not ready to take it lightly, Samantha had to bring her advocate in her defence. It is reported that Samantha's attorney has cited the recent 'permanent injunction order' case filed by as the reference point to Samantha's case now.

After her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty had approached the Bombay High Court. The court passed the permanent injunction order, restricting media outlets from reporting derogatory reports pertaining to her.

Samantha's legal team indicated that she could approach the court for a similar verdict in her defamation case as well. The court has now reserved the judgment on Samantha's defamation case and will be heard soon.

Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels have received legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about Samantha's marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Post her divorce from , Samantha has been the talk of the town, while she is being targeted by internet bullies. In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father stood by her in these struggles.

On the work front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.