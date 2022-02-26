Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. The film also featured her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and till now, the movie is remembered for their wonderful chemistry. Today, Ye Maaya Chesave completes 12 years of its release which means Samantha also completes 12 years in industry. In these 12 years, the actress has won many hearts with her performances on the big screen. She took to Instagram to share with her fans about how she is feeling about completing 12 years in the industry. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Ajith's Valimai takes bumper opening, Vijay Deverakonda shuts marriage rumours, Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and more
Samantha posted, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai off to a flying start at the box office; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce and more
Samantha has been a part of many successful Telugu and Tamil films like Dookudu, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Attarintiki Daredi, Manam, Kaththi, Their, 24, Rangasthalam, Mahanati, and more. Last year, we saw her in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 in which she had a dance number titled Oo Antava. The song has become a rage, and everyone loved Sam’s sultry avatar in it. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce, humiliation from his book, finds it 'fascinating'
The actress currently has many interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda. A few days ago, the first look poster of Shaakuntalam was released, and it has received a great response.
