Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, reveals her plan to taking career pause and going on maternity leave

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn't just confirmed the news of her pregnancy, but also mentioned that her maternity leave will start soon. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, reveals her plan to taking career pause and going on maternity leave

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally confirmed the most exciting personal news. The actress has put an end to weeks of speculation and said that both she and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together. Samantha was speaking to the media during the success celebrations of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, when she confirmed that she will be taking a maternity break after finishing her current work commitments. Even as she prepares for a new chapter in her personal life, Samantha assured fans that this isn't goodbye.

What did Samantha say?

While confirming the news of her pregnancy, Samantha said, “I will have to take a small break after Maa Inti Bangaaram because of my condition. I will come back to do films. I'm taking maternity leave." "Then I will come back with another film for my fans,” she added.

What fuelled Samantha pregnancy speculation?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn when the speculation kicked off following the success celebration of her latest film, Mahinti Bangaram. The success event took place on June 19. During the event, Samantha cut the cake, posed for photos, and spoke to guests alongside her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimuru. Soon after the celebration, several videos from the event went viral. And netizens were quick to notice the baby bump. This further resulted in widespread speculation regarding the actress's pregnancy. Within minutes reactions from fans flooded the social media. One comment said, "Wow, congratulations. She is pregnant". Another person said, "Yes, finally got tripled. She's pregnant. It is visible clearly. So happy for her. Just tears are rolling in my eyes right now."

Samantha thanks fans, drops BTS video

Samantha recently took to Instagram to put out a BTS video of her latest Telugu release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Her caption read, "This was the journey, thank you for loving it."

The BTS clip focused on the preparation that went into performing the film's action sequences. Several frames featured her husband, screenplay writer and producer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Raj Nidimoru, directing scenes. They are seen helping Samantha prepare to perform the sequences. Maa Inti Bangaaram had an impressive start at the box office, and earned over Rs 12 crore in India. It also crossed the Rs 25 crore mark worldwide within just two days. On Day 6, the film's gross India collection stood at Rs 36.92 crore.

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