Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES all traces of Naga Chaitanya from her life

It was in October 2021 that and announced their divorce. Sending shock waves across the industry and among fans, the couple took to their respective social media accounts to announce their split. However, the rumours of trouble in their paradise had started when Samantha had changed her social media name to simply 'S' dropping the Akkineni surname. Now, it looks like the actress is only concentrating on the future and has decided to leave behind the past. As per reports, Samantha has unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on social media. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other divas who looked bold and beautiful in thigh-high slit dresses [VIEW PICS]

Not just unfollowing Naga, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also deleted all the mushy posts that she had once made to express her love to her now estranged husband. She has also wiped out the divorce post from her Instagram account. When Samantha had removed the separation post, fans were hoping that it was because the couple has sorted out their differences and are getting back together. But that's not the case at all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu now seems to be focusing on her professional career and doesn't want anything to affect her emotionally. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya still has the separation post on his social media account. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Aamir Khan promotes RRR in Delhi, Telugu actress Gayathri passes away in car accident and more

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with her film Yodha. She also has Shakuntalam in her kitty which is ready to release soon. The actress will also star in Kaathi Vaakula Rendu which stars and Nayanthara in leading roles. Of course, she recently tasted success with Oo Antava song from Pushpa. Naga Chaitanya is going to mark his Bollywood debut this year as he will be seen in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars in pivotal role. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi's Godfather; Dhanush calls Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a 'friend' and more