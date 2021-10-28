Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya post her divorce with the Love Story actor

Post her divorce with , has been on a travelling spree. After her spiritual trip, the actress has went for another vacation with her personal trip. While she has been sharing the pics and videos from her vacations, social media is abuzz that Samantha has deleted close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account. Well, this action seems to be normal as Sam might want to erase all her memories with Chay. In fact, in the coming days, we might see the actress unfollowing the star from her social media accounts. Also Read - From Nora Fatehi in Satyameva Jayate 2 to Waluscha De Sousa in Antim – here are the SEXIEST item numbers to look forward to [view pics]

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split from their respective social media through official statements. The statement of Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam. Talking about the mega-budget project, the mythological epic lover story film is directed by helmer . Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam also features 's daughter Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is basking the success of his latest flick Love Story, which has ended the dry spell at the box office post the second wave of COVID 19. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also feautures in a lead role.