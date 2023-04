In the past recent times, actress Samantha has been making headlines for various reasons. Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, the diva has been promoting the film extensively and is giving an interview with several media houses. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the Indian version of Citadel [Watch Video]

During the promotions, the actress opened up on Myositis, mental health after divorcing , dancing for an item number in Pushpa and a lot more.

Though Samantha has not spoken anything directly about Chaitanya, many have misunderstood her comments. At the same time, many have reported that the actress spoke about Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobita Dhulipala. News about the same has been going viral and finally, the actress reacted to this.

A regional media house took to their Twitter to share Samantha's comments and wrote, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not value love will be left in tears, regardless of how many people they date. At least that girl should be happy. #Samantha".

Samantha retweeted the same and said she never made those comments. She wrote, "I never said this!!" (sic). She made it clear to the audiences and Naga Chaitanya's fans that she would never speak anything against him on any platform.

Rumours about Naga Chaitanya dating Shobita Dhulipala have been doing rounds on the internet for some time now. Pictures of the both were also circulated on social media and people even connected many dots about their affair.

Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Shobita Dhulipala responded to any of the rumours and chose to stay silent. But fans of Naga Chaitanya always targeted Samantha for the negativity around the former. But today, Samantha made it clear that she did not, and will never make any comments about her past.

On the work front, Shaakuntalam is slated for release on April 14. Directed by , the film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. The film has Dev Mohan playing the male lead.