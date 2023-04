Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to entertaining yall with her epic romance saga with Dev Mohan, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is inching closer to the release. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been touring the country, promoting the movie and giving out interviews, as a part of her promotional campaign for the movie. And just ahead of the release of Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has fallen ill. Yes, a shocking update has surfaced regarding Samantha's health. The actress was supposed to attend a promotional premiere of Shaakuntalam in Delhi, but she might not be able to attend the same. Also Read - Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan series ropes in THIS actor for a crucial role

Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls ill ahead of the Shaakuntalam release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shaakuntalam are top trends in Entertainment News right now. The director of Shaakuntalam, Gunasekhar, has revealed to ETimes that Samantha is down with a fever. She also has lost her voice owing to constant coughing, public promotional events and also hectic interviews. The director informs that Samantha is at her home right now, resting and recovering. He shares that Samantha will also not attend the premiere of Shaakuntalam that is supposed to happen in Delhi today evening.

The special screening of Shaakuntalam will be attended by politicians from the ruling party such as JP Nadda and more, the director Gunasekhar told the entertainment portal. He also adds that the Shaakuntalam premiere will now be attended by the producer, Dil Raju only.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses grief over ill health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Twitter handle and shared that she was looking forward to spending time with her fans throughout the week but the hectic schedule and promotions have taken a toll on her health. She asked her fans to join the Shaakuntalam premiere at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT.

(2/2)Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you ♥️ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2023

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the film is releasing on 14th April. It has been delayed quite a bit already. The Gunasekhar directorial venture also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. He plays Dushyanth opposite Samantha's Shakuntala. Abhignyana Shakuntalam is a play by Kalidasa and is considered to be one of the most loved and popular literature in the country. Apart from Dev Mohan and Samantha, the film also stars , , , Gautami, and more.