Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite a popular name. She has become a pan-India star. There are die-hard fans of the actress spread across the nation. The diva also became quite a bankable star. Over the last few years, Samantha's stardom has only witnessed a major peak. However, a few months ago, the actress went on a break. Before the launch of Yashoda trailer, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with myositis. It is an autoimmune disease for which she was undergoing treatment. Reports then had it that she has taken a break from work to focus on her health. Well, the latest update is that the actress has resumed work after seven months of break. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Most searched South Indian actresses on Instagram

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - HanuMan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails Teja Sajja starrer 'Can't wait to see the next chapter'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals being jobless for last seven months

Taking to her social media account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she is ending her break and resuming work. In the meantime, she was jobless, is what she added. She also shared that she is coming up with a health podcast with a friend that will release soon. She also wrote that it is quite unexpected of her to do a podcast but she enjoyed doing it and hoped that it will help some of her fans. She wrote on her Insta stories, "I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast." Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu confess her marriage with Naga Chaitanya was the biggest mistake of her life?

Trending Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming project

Before going on a break, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly completed the shooting of Citadel. It is a series that also stars Varun Dhawan. It is helmed by Raj & DK. Samantha and Varun are a part of the Hindi chapter of Citadel that began with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in America. The release date of Amazon Prime Video' web series is not yet.

Here's a video of Samantha and Vijay

The actress was last seen in Kushi along with Vijay Deverakonda. It was a romantic drama that is available on Netflix. It received a mix reaction and did decent business at the box office.