Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her dedicated efforts. She is one of the most talented divas in the South Film industry with a filmography boasting of films like Mahanati, Super Deluxe, U Turn, Rangasthalam and many more. She is one of the most bankable stars and a favourite of all the filmmakers. While her career is at its peak, Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffered a setback as she got myositis. It is a disease that affects the immune system.

talks about her health condition

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on how myositis has affected her. She explained how actors want to showcase perfection all the time but right now she has no control over how she looks. At times, she is puffy, at times she is fat and at times she is sick. She said that she is pretty sensitive to light and that is why she has to wear glasses. She also has intense migraine and gets intense pain in the eyes. She said her eyes have been swelling up with pain for the past 8 months. In the end, she said, "This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor." It is indeed heartbreaking but we salute her willpower to fight all the odds to make her dreams come true.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Yashoda star Samanth Ruth Prabhu has many films and projects on her plate. She is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam. The actress has now started work on her next film title Kushi. She will be seen sharing the screen space with in this one. She also has a web series titled Citadel. Directed by Raj & DK, it is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood show that will have as the female lead.