's movie Yashoda is doing well at the box office. The actress has proved she is a champ with how she is has dealt with myositis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had been diagnosed with myositis. It is an auto-immune condition that affects the muscles and joints. They get inflamed and one needs to be on heavy dose of steroids to recover from the same. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that the days were dark, and she felt very vulnerable. However, she gave some interviews for the promotion of Yashoda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that it was not as life-threatening as it was made out to be.

Now, there have been rumors of how and his father planned to pay a visit to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was reported in many Telugu portals. In the middle of all this, a video has gone viral where a woman has requested the Akkineni family to give moral support to the Kushi actress. The lady who is a former member of the Censor Board says that she is a fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is a self-made woman. She said she did like to request the Akkineni family to take care of Samantha Ruth Prabhu by giving her moral support. She said fans can send messages on social media but they could do only to a certain extent.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced that they are separating in October 2021. The news sent shockwaves all over. The couple had been married since 2017. Fans kept on wondering what went wrong but the two stayed mum. Speculations and gossip around Samantha Ruth Prabhu did the rounds, and they were in poor taste. Now, Naga Chaitanya is reportedly seeing Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame.