Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 leaving fans disappointed. Fans are not at all happy that their favourite couple is no more together. They called it quits after being happily married for four years. It was heard that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had differences over the choice of their movies. There have been a lot of speculations about why the two broke-up. A lot of stories have been made about them. Now, as per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her. Very soon, a few YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for defaming her image on their channels.

She has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had spoken about the actress' marital life and had alleged that she had affairs. Talking about her career, the actress recently announced her next two projects and both of them would be in Telugu and Tamil. One is with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan and the other one is being helmed by Hari Shankar. It was also reported that the actress was approached to play the female lead for Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee. But back then, the actress wanted to have kids with Naga Chaitanya and so said no to the project. The film then went to Nayanthara, who started shooting for the film recently.

Naga and Samantha had shared their statement confirming their split and even asked for privacy from fans, and others. Their statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."