Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY breaks silence on her Bollywood debut – read deets

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 as the prime antagonist, holding her own before a seasoned National Award winner like Manoj Bajpayee, she made the entire country sit up and take notice. The audience for Tamil and Telugu cinema were already well aware of her acting skills and captivating screen presence, but now, viewers across India, especially in the Hindi markets, became privy to what the South audience knew since a long time. Since then, everybody can't get enough of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, so much so, that talks of her big screen Bollywood debut refuse to simmer down.

The rumours gained further traction after news came in that has purchased a house in Mumbai while there has also been word that she has already signed a Bollywood movie in a big role. Other reports have claimed that she's looking to balance life and work both in the Hindi and Tamil / Telugu film industries, which is why she has purchased a home in Mumbai. So, what's the reality?

Well, Samantha herself has finally opened up about her Bollywood debut in a recent interview when the question was again posed to her. Shedding light on it, the star said that she's more than game to act in a Hindi movie if the right script comes her way, adding that language has never been the most important aspect for her, but it's the decision to choose the right script that has always drives her film choices.

So, how does she go about choosing the right script? Well, she replied by saying that the script needs to have its heart in the right place and if she sees herself fitting into it, if she can justify the role. And that's all that Samantha Ruth Prabhu said about her Bollywood debut. The speculation over her Bollywood debut still abounds.