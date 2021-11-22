Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY breaks silence on her Bollywood debut – read deets

The rumours of The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bollywood debut gained further traction after news came in that she has purchased a house in Mumbai while there has also been word that she has already signed a Bollywood movie in a big role. But what's the truth? Well, the actress herself has finally decided to shed light on it.