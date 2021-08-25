who is married to Akkineni Naga Chaitanya remains to be one of the biggest names down South. The actress is known for giving prolific performances in films like Super Deluxe, , U Turn, Mahanati and many more. Recently, the actress impressed all with her performance in The Family Man. However, she left many puzzled as she changed her name on Instagram and Twitter. From Samantha Akkineni, she changed it to just 'S'. What made her drop her surname Akkineni? Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda workout together; Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic gets a release date and more

In her recent interview, she opened up on the same. The actress has remained tight-lipped on many events surrounding her lately. Including, The Family Man 2 Tamil's controversy. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, the actress was asked about the same and she said, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me." About dropping her surname on social media, Samantha stated that she does not want to react to anything and have any sort of conflicts. She was quoted saying, "I don't want to react to any of those things. I don't like conflicts. Like how anyone is entitled to their own opinion of things, even I'm entitled to mine."

Further, in the interview, the actress stated that she does not put anybody between her and her career choices, be it her fans or anybody else. Samantha also mentioned that she will be taking a break for sometime as she has been continuously working for 11 years. In the end, she stated that she gets worried whenever her and Naga Chaitanya's films release.