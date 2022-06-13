Samantha Ruth Prabhu flexes her biceps in this latest picture as she hits the gym on Monday morning

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable! The Family Man 2 actress has time and again proved her immense love for fitness and she is an extremely disciplined actress when it comes to being FIT. Today morning she hit the gym and became a motivation for everyone who was feeling dull or lazy for their workouts. She shared her latest picture from the gym and flaunted her bicep which only shows that she is a pro at her workouts and now has started enjoying the results on her. The Oo Anatava actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her that shows her uber-toned BOD and wrote, " Rise and Shine". as she begins her day. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive for consuming drugs at a rave party; father Shakti Kapoor reacts

Samantha is slowly becoming the sweetheart of Bollywood too. Her debut with Family Man 2 was smashing and ever since then, fans cannot wait for her to spread her magic in the Hindi film industry too. The actress will be seen in yet another web series along with where she will be seen kicking some ass with her high-octane action. Reportedly both the actors will be collaborating with the Hindi version of Citadel helmed by Raj & DK. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Munawar Faruqui gets warned about BTS ARMY after satirical tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih pens a heartfelt poem as Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adeiu; fans turn emotional over their Jija-Saali bond

Samantha has a series of projects lined up and has become the highest-paid actress in the south after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and Oo Anatava song. The actress is currently waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam and later she will be seen in a romantic film along with such hottie Vijay Devarkonda. Not only this, the girl is on her way to Hollywood as well, she will soon be making her debut internationally with Arrangements of Love with John Philip. There is no stopping for Sam and she has no less become an inspirational diva to her fans. The actress will reportedly make her debut in the most loved chat show Koffee With Karan season 7.